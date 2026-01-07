GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen could score $35 billion—if he turns things around

Big payout despite tough times—and board is on board

Even though GameStop's revenue has dropped 35% since 2022 and its stock price is way down from its 2021 high, Cohen's package stays on the table because it depends on future success.

He can buy shares at $20.66 each if targets are met—potentially making him billions (minus a hefty exercise cost).

The board already approved the plan, but shareholders still need to sign off this spring.

After the news broke, GameStop shares actually jumped over 4%, showing investors are hopeful about Cohen steering this turnaround.