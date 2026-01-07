US service sector surprises with December growth Business Jan 07, 2026

The US services sector, which powers most of the country's economy, pulled off a surprise in December 2025—growing when experts thought it might slow down.

The key PMI number jumped to 54.4 (up from 52.6), and hiring bounced back after months of declines, while new orders increased.

It's a welcome sign that demand is picking up again.