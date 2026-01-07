US job openings take a big dip in November
Job openings in the US dropped sharply in November, falling by over 300,000 to just above 7.1 million.
Hiring also slowed down, with hiring dropping by 253,000 positions compared to the previous month.
Even though the economy grew well in the third quarter, companies seem less eager to add staff right now.
What's behind the slowdown?
Uncertainty around government policies and import tariffs is making businesses cautious about hiring. Plus, tech changes like AI are reducing demand for some roles.
The unemployment rate hit a four-year high of 4.6% in November (partly due to a 43-day federal government shutdown), but it's expected to ease slightly in December.
Experts think job growth will stay modest for now—so if you're on the hunt for work, it might take a bit longer than usual to land something new.