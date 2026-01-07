US job openings take a big dip in November

What's behind the slowdown?

Uncertainty around government policies and import tariffs is making businesses cautious about hiring. Plus, tech changes like AI are reducing demand for some roles.

The unemployment rate hit a four-year high of 4.6% in November (partly due to a 43-day federal government shutdown), but it's expected to ease slightly in December.

Experts think job growth will stay modest for now—so if you're on the hunt for work, it might take a bit longer than usual to land something new.