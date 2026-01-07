Piyush Goyal seeks Liechtenstein investment via India-EFTA pact

Why should you care?

This visit isn't just about trade—it's about opening doors for tech, green energy, and sustainable finance between India and Europe.

Goyal met with Liechtenstein's leaders to highlight how India's huge talent pool and market can team up with their advanced engineering.

The agreement kicked in 2025 and could mean more opportunities for innovation and climate action.

Plus, Goyal invited Liechtenstein's royalty to India's AI Impact Summit this year (2026), showing that cultural ties are growing too.