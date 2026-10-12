GE Aerospace invests $400 million in India supply chain by 2030

GE Aerospace just announced it is investing $400 million in its India supply chain by 2030, twice what it spent in 2025.

The company says this move is all about backing India's booming aviation industry, with GE Aerospace South Asia CEO Vikram Rai sharing that the company's spending on the supply chain in India will nearly double by 2030.

The company is increasing component sourcing from India by adding new components and sourcing larger volumes of existing components.