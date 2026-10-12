GE Aerospace invests $400 million in India supply chain by 2030
GE Aerospace just announced it is investing $400 million in its India supply chain by 2030, twice what it spent in 2025.
The company says this move is all about backing India's booming aviation industry, with GE Aerospace South Asia CEO Vikram Rai sharing that the company's spending on the supply chain in India will nearly double by 2030.
The company is increasing component sourcing from India by adding new components and sourcing larger volumes of existing components.
GE in India over 40 years
GE is not new to the scene: it has been active in India for over 40 years, working closely with big names like Tata Group and Mahindra, plus thousands of local suppliers.
With more than 1,400 commercial and over 200 defense engines already running here (and 3,200+26 GE Aerospace and partner engines are on order by Indian carriers as of 2026), this investment highlights just how important India has become for global aviation growth.