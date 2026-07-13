General Fusion becomes 1st fusion power company to go public

The company went public after merging with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, but high redemption rates meant it raised less cash than expected, about $150 million total, with help from private investors.

Founded in 2002, General Fusion has already raised over $600 million to develop its unique magnetized target fusion technology.

Financial bumps (including layoffs last year) have pushed their break-even goal to at least 2028, and they're aiming for their first power plant around 2035 if funding keeps coming in.