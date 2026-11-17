In demos, these bots showed off by moving boxes and sticking labels like pros.

What's cool is that Genesis AI trains its robots using data from gloves worn by over 100 workers worldwide, so the bots keep getting better at delicate moves.

Even though making durable robot hands has been tough, mass production is set for next year in the US

For now, their Eno robots are already being tested with select clients to prove they're ready for real work.