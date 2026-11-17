Genesis AI secures $500 million to roll out sensor-packed glove robots
Genesis AI, a robotics startup launched in 2024 by Zhou Xian and Theophile Gervet, has landed a huge $500 million investment led by Khosla Ventures, Premji Invest, and Eclipse.
Their big goal? Rolling out robots with sensor-packed gloves that can handle tricky tasks most machines still struggle with.
Eno robots tested by select clients
In demos, these bots showed off by moving boxes and sticking labels like pros.
What's cool is that Genesis AI trains its robots using data from gloves worn by over 100 workers worldwide, so the bots keep getting better at delicate moves.
Even though making durable robot hands has been tough, mass production is set for next year in the US
For now, their Eno robots are already being tested with select clients to prove they're ready for real work.