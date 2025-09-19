Geojit says 'subscribe' to Saatvik Green Energy IPO

The company's financials and future plans

Priced at ₹465 per share (27.6x FY25 earnings), Saatvik's IPO stacks up well against other players in the sector.

The company runs a hefty 4.8GW module capacity and handles about 69MW of engineering projects.

With plans to expand further and cut debt, Geojit sees long-term growth here—plus, it's another step forward for India's clean energy goals.