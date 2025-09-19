Next Article
Geojit says 'subscribe' to Saatvik Green Energy IPO
Business
Geojit Financial Services thinks the Saatvik Green Energy IPO is a solid bet.
Saatvik, founded in 2015, is making waves in solar panel manufacturing and engineering projects, and is listed in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Module Manufacturers (ALMM).
The company's financials and future plans
Priced at ₹465 per share (27.6x FY25 earnings), Saatvik's IPO stacks up well against other players in the sector.
The company runs a hefty 4.8GW module capacity and handles about 69MW of engineering projects.
With plans to expand further and cut debt, Geojit sees long-term growth here—plus, it's another step forward for India's clean energy goals.