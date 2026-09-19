Ghaziabad traders weigh blocking UPI over ₹2,000 after NPCI MDR

Some traders and associations in Ghaziabad are contemplating action starting October 15, and the Ghaziabad diesel-petrol dealer association said it will not accept payments of over ₹2,000 through UPI from that date.

This move comes after NPCI announced a 0.4% fee (MDR) on certain Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI payments above ₹2,000.

Customers won't be charged, but shopkeepers say they can't afford to absorb the extra cost.