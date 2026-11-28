Giorgio Armani heirs, L'Oreal and EssilorLuxottica discuss 15% stake sale
Giorgio Armani's heirs are thinking about buying part of a 15% stake in his iconic fashion house, which is up for grabs after his passing last year.
Beauty giant L'Oreal and eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica are also in talks to buy their own slices (10% and 2% to 3%, respectively), while the rest would stay with Armani's heirs: Silvana Armani, Andrea Camerana, and Leo dell'Orco.
Armani's will demands 18-month 15% sale
Armani's will set a deadline: sell 15% of the company within 18 months, but to major players like L'Oreal (LVMH is not involved right now).
The goal? Bring in strong partners, possibly prepare for a future public listing, and make sure the Giorgio Armani Foundation preserves his legacy and carries out his wishes.
If the heirs grab a piece of this stake, it will help them keep more control over where Armani goes next.