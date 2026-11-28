Giorgio Armani's heirs are thinking about buying part of a 15% stake in his iconic fashion house, which is up for grabs after his passing last year.

Beauty giant L'Oreal and eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica are also in talks to buy their own slices (10% and 2% to 3%, respectively), while the rest would stay with Armani's heirs: Silvana Armani, Andrea Camerana, and Leo dell'Orco.