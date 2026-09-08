Global developers target Indian housing and mixed-use with local partners
India's real estate scene is heating up, with global investors jumping in as cities expand and incomes rise.
The action isn't just about office buildings anymore: international developers are now betting big on housing, townships, and mixed-use spaces.
Teaming up with local partners helps them navigate India's tricky rules and get projects off the ground.
Vingroup MoU explores $6.5B India investments
With India's city population set to nearly double by 2050, demand for homes and infrastructure is skyrocketing.
Big names like Vietnam's Vingroup has already signed agreements in Telangana and Maharashtra, including an MoU with the state government and MMRDA in April 2026 to explore potential investments of around $6.5 billion.
US giants Blackstone and Brookfield have built significant positions in Indian commercial real estate, particularly in the office sector, while Japanese firms are joining forces locally to get a slice of the action.
Plus, there's a huge gap in affordable housing, so there's plenty of room for fresh ideas (and investment) ahead.