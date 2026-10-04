Global economy squeezed by weak US job growth, eurozone inflation
The world economy is feeling the squeeze: US job growth in September 2026 was just 29,000, way down from previous months as many cost-conscious employers have taken a measured approach to expanding headcount.
Meanwhile, inflation in the eurozone hit its highest level in three years, which might mean even more interest rate hikes are coming.
All this points to ongoing money pressures that are tough to ignore.
US hiring slows, eurozone prices rise
In the US slower hiring and weaker wage growth are making it harder for people (especially students with loans) to keep up with rising living costs.
Economists are warning about a possible recession next year if things don't pick up.
Over in Europe, rising prices have everyone bracing for bigger bills and more expensive borrowing as the European Central Bank tries to get inflation under control.