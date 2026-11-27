Global equity funds see $22.73 billion outflow amid AI doubts
Investors just pulled $22.73 billion out of global equity funds, the largest weekly outflow in 14 months.
This rush was mainly sparked by doubts about AI investments and comments from US Federal Reserve officials, described as hawkish remarks.
The main global stock index took a dip but managed to bounce back with a 3.5% recovery this week.
US equity funds lose $30.57 billion
US equity funds lost $30.57 billion, their worst week since September. Tech funds alone saw $7.57 billion pulled out as people questioned the AI hype.
Health care and industrial sectors also felt the pinch.
Meanwhile, emerging-market equity funds actually gained $971 million for the eighth week straight, showing some investors are still optimistic about growth outside the US and Europe.