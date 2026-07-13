Global funds buy $1.6 billion in Indian equities, Nifty rebounds
Business
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped over $1 billion into Indian equities, the largest weekly boost since June 2025.
Between July 6 and 10, global funds snapped up shares worth about $1.6 billion, helping the Nifty 50 index bounce back nearly 8% from its April low.
Goldman Sachs sees inflows into India
Goldman Sachs thinks this wave of investment isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Their analysts point to strong economic growth in India, lower commodity prices, and solid company earnings as big reasons for the surge.
They also mentioned "ultra-light foreign positioning," meaning there's still plenty of room for more global money to flow in, even though FIIs are still net sellers overall for the year.