Global retailers including Zara and H&M divert $254 million from Bangladesh
Global fashion retailers including Zara and H&M have diverted about $254 million worth of orders from Bangladesh, with most moving to neighboring India.
Labour unrest and protests were already disrupting production, and the 36% wage increase triggered fresh clashes with police, but workers still weren't satisfied.
With production disrupted and losses topping $400 million, these brands are looking for more reliable places to make their clothes.
Industry warns Bangladesh could lose business
Bangladesh used to be one of the world's top spots for making clothes, but now it's facing tough times with rising wages and ongoing protests.
Big brands are starting to place more orders in countries like India, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia instead.
Industry leaders warn that if things don't calm down soon, Bangladesh could lose even more business as factories struggle to keep up with demands during all the unrest.