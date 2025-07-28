Global stocks surge as US strikes trade deal with EU

This deal calms nerves for economies making up a third of global trade. The agreement has boosted investor confidence, lifted the euro, and set an upbeat tone ahead of big central bank meetings this week.

Investors watching US-China talks in Stockholm

Investors are also watching upcoming US-China talks in Stockholm that could extend their current truce.

Meanwhile, both the Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve are playing it safe with interest rates as they wait for more data before making any big moves.