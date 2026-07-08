GMR Airports launches ₹300cr Nagpur airport upgrade, 30 year plan Business Jul 08, 2026

Big news for Nagpur: GMR Airports is rolling out a multiphase expansion for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after taking over its operations.

The first phase, with a ₹300 crore investment, aims to modernize the airport and make travel smoother for everyone.

Over the next 30 years, they're planning to boost capacity from three million to 30 million passengers per year, maybe even hit 50 million down the line.