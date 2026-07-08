GMR Airports launches ₹300cr Nagpur airport upgrade, 30 year plan
Big news for Nagpur: GMR Airports is rolling out a multiphase expansion for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after taking over its operations.
The first phase, with a ₹300 crore investment, aims to modernize the airport and make travel smoother for everyone.
Over the next 30 years, they're planning to boost capacity from three million to 30 million passengers per year, maybe even hit 50 million down the line.
Nagpur Aerocity, cargo and sustainability
Part of the plan includes building an Aerocity, a new commercial zone on airport land, to create jobs and help Nagpur grow as a business hub.
The airport's central location will also support more cargo traffic, up to 150,000 metric tons annually.
Plus, there's a big focus on sustainability: think green energy, rainwater harvesting, eco-friendly buildings, and lots of new landscaping.
The first phase covers the next eight years.