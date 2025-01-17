Go green and earn rewards with these sustainable fashion cards
What's the story
Sustainability is no longer just a trend—it's a lifestyle, even when it comes to your wallet.
For fashion lovers in India, owning a credit card that matches your eco-friendly values can be a game-changer.
Think rewards for shopping green, exclusive deals on sustainable brands, and incentives for reducing your carbon footprint.
If you're ready to shop responsibly while enjoying great perks, these top five credit cards for sustainable fashion are your perfect style partners.
HSBC Green
HSBC's eco-friendly card choices
HSBC's Live+ and Cashback Credit Cards, made with 85% recycled plastic, highlight their dedication to sustainability.
Striving to eliminate single-use PVC by 2026 and achieve a net zero-carbon future by 2030, these cards provide cash back, rewards, and special discounts.
Their no-replacement policy (unless absolutely necessary) further minimizes waste, making them ideal for eco-conscious users.
Global impact
Aspiration Zero: A global model
The Aspiration Zero Credit Card (not available in India) raises the bar globally by offsetting carbon with every purchase. How? Each transaction plants trees, making the card itself sustainable.
While Indian consumers making international transactions can't directly benefit, this card sets a positive example for its environmental impact. And, Indian banks should definitely take a leaf out of their book!
Smart shopping
Standard Chartered Digismart: Mindful spending
The Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card with 10% discount on Myntra purchases is made for you if you are a sustainable fashion advocate.
Although it's not made of biodegradable material, it nudges you toward conscious choices by rewarding you for buying sustainable fashion.
Plus, it comes with dining and fuel surcharge waivers, so you can save more while consuming less.
Conscious consumption
Axis Bank Neo: Encouraging conscious choices
Just like the Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card, the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card provides a 10% discount on Myntra purchases, plus additional benefits such as fuel surcharge waivers and entertainment discounts.
While it isn't explicitly labeled as an eco-conscious card (i.e., it's not made of sustainable materials), it encourages conscious spending habits that contribute to a more sustainable fashion industry.
Next steps
Future prospects: Biodegradable cards
Biodegradable credit cards might soon be a reality in India's fashion-conscious financial world.
Companies like dzcard have already launched biodegradable PVC cards that break down within nine to 12 months under specific conditions.
If Indian banks adopt this technology, it would be a huge step toward sustainability, and a perfect match for the values of sustainable fashion advocates who seek greener options in all areas of life.