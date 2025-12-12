Goa club fire: Were Luthra brothers engaged in money laundering?

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the ill-fated Birch by Romeo Lane club in Goa , are now embroiled in a web of corporate fraud. The duo has been accused of running a network of shell companies under the pretext of their successful restaurant businesses. The allegations come after a tragic fire incident at their nightclub that claimed 25 lives.

Corporate web 42 companies, same address: A suspicious pattern The Luthra brothers are listed as directors or partners in 42 different companies, all sharing the same registered address at 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, Delhi. This unusual pattern of firms with a common location has raised red flags among financial watchdogs and authorities. Experts say such a structure usually indicates possible motives for tax evasion and money laundering.

Expansion doubts International presence but no operational branches Despite claiming an international presence in Thailand, the Luthra brothers have no operational branches or customer reviews to back their business expansion. This has fueled suspicions about their corporate activities. Financial watchdogs are now investigating possible corporate fraud and unexplained financial transactions within these companies.

Business profile Business empire and controversies The Luthra brothers are first-generation hoteliers who entered the hospitality sector in 2016 with Mama's Buoi, a nightclub in Delhi. They later launched Dramebaaz, a fast-food joint, and expanded their brand Romeo Lane into a chain across 37 Indian cities. Their business also extends to Dubai and London with plans for New York. However, their Goa establishments have been embroiled in controversies over lack of permissions and alleged violations of coastal regulation zone rules.