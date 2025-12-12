'1 H-1B equals 10 aliens': US pollster's comparison sparks outrage

Mark Mitchell, a prominent US commentator and pollster, has sparked outrage by suggesting that sending back one senior H-1B worker is the same as deporting 10 illegal aliens. The controversial remark was made on The War Room podcast with Stephen K Bannon, a former advisor to US President Donald Trump . Mitchell also proposed that major American companies must "de-Indianise" themselves and plans to set up a consultancy for this purpose.

Visa debate Mitchell's controversial comparison and criticism of H-1B visa program Mitchell's comments followed his criticism of the increasing presence of Indian professionals in the US under the H-1B visa scheme. On The War Room podcast, he criticized Indian dominance in this program and claimed sending back a senior H-1B developer from a company like Apple is economically equivalent to deporting 10 illegal migrants. He also said many of these workers are entry-level but are making a ton of money.

Job impact Claim of job loss due to foreign workforce Mitchell claimed that 12 million US tech workers have been rendered jobless due to the "indification" of Silicon Valley by a "foreign-born workforce." He alleged that leading American tech companies depend on a low-cost immigrant workforce which he says bypasses local workers. He argued senior US engineers are being ignored because firms have a "bottomless well of younger third-world engineers."