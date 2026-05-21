Gold and silver barely budged amid inflation and U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Gold and silver prices barely budged on Thursday, with gold up 0.61% to $4,563 per ounce and silver rising 0.96% to $76.92.
Investors are sticking with these metals as safe bets thanks to ongoing worries about inflation, energy volatility, and energy supply hiccups, plus the U.S.-Iran tensions keeping everyone on edge.
US Federal Reserve may raise rates
The US Federal Reserve is still uneasy about high inflation and might raise interest rates again if things don't cool off.
Even though oil prices dipped a bit on hopes for diplomacy, gold and silver are holding their appeal as a way to hedge against economic uncertainty.
If you're watching the markets (or just curious), big moves in U.S.-Iran relations or Fed policy could shake things up for precious metals soon.