Gold fell to its lowest prices since September 2025, while copper and aluminum fell to their lowest prices in about eight months and almost one-year low, respectively.

This dip comes as the US Federal Reserve signals more interest-rate hikes, making investors nervous about economic growth.

Gold fell to $3,521.38 per troy ounce, with copper at $12,230.40 and aluminum at $2,824.50 per metric ton.