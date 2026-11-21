Gold, copper and aluminum hit lows as Fed signals hikes
Gold fell to its lowest prices since September 2025, while copper and aluminum fell to their lowest prices in about eight months and almost one-year low, respectively.
This dip comes as the US Federal Reserve signals more interest-rate hikes, making investors nervous about economic growth.
Gold fell to $3,521.38 per troy ounce, with copper at $12,230.40 and aluminum at $2,824.50 per metric ton.
Dollar and yields weigh on metals
A stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields are making gold less attractive right now.
Copper and aluminum are also feeling the pinch from concerns over industrial demand and short-term market sentiment.
Still, experts say long-term demand for these metals should bounce back as electrification and new infrastructure projects pick up speed in the future.