Gold demand rises in India and China after price drop
Gold is having a moment in India and China, with demand picking up after prices dropped to their lowest since August 2025.
In India, gold briefly fell to ₹117,906 per 10gm before bouncing back, sparking a rush for jewelry and investment buys.
Chirag Thakkar, chief executive of bullion dealer Amrapali Group Gujarat, said the dip really got people interested.
China gold premium $9 an ounce
China's gold market is still buzzing, with some shops running low on inventory, keeping prices about $9 an ounce higher than global rates.
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, shared that buyers haven't slowed down.
The recent price drop has also boosted hopes for more sales during India's busy wedding season, while China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in October hit their highest level since April.