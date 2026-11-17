Gold drops to $3,830.74 amid rising yields and strong dollar
Gold just dropped to $3,830.74 a troy ounce, its lowest point in a year and down 31.5% from January's high.
This marks gold's roughest year since 2015, thanks to rising US Treasury yields, a strong dollar, and talk of tighter monetary policy.
Some investors may sell gold
A stronger dollar has made gold pricier for buyers outside the US so demand has dipped.
With markets expecting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in December, the dollar could get even stronger.
Meanwhile, after NVIDIA's big stock drop shook markets, some investors could be selling gold to raise cash instead of holding onto it.
China buying keeps gold above $3,800
Ongoing U.S.-Israel tensions are pushing up oil prices and fueling inflation worries.
Central banks like Poland recently hit their gold reserve targets and might slow down buying, but China is still picking up more gold, which is helping keep prices above $3,800 for now.