Gold hits new high of ₹1,00,130; silver jumps over 9%

Global economic worries are pushing gold prices higher

Experts say global economic worries—like rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions—are driving prices up.

Prithviraj Kothari from RiddiSiddhi Bullions notes this spike is making gold pricier at home but expects a short-term dip internationally before things pick up again.

Silver's also shining bright, jumping over 9% this month thanks to higher demand and a weaker US dollar.