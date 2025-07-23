Next Article
Gold hits new high of ₹1,00,130; silver jumps over 9%
Gold has hit a new all-time high in India, crossing the ₹1 lakh mark and reaching ₹1,00,130.
Globally, gold is trading at $3,410 an ounce—still strong despite a slight dip.
Global economic worries are pushing gold prices higher
Experts say global economic worries—like rising tariffs and geopolitical tensions—are driving prices up.
Prithviraj Kothari from RiddiSiddhi Bullions notes this spike is making gold pricier at home but expects a short-term dip internationally before things pick up again.
Silver's also shining bright, jumping over 9% this month thanks to higher demand and a weaker US dollar.