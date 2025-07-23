What's up with these meme stocks today?
Stocks like Krispy Kreme, GoPro, and Beyond Meat just had a wild day after catching fire on social media.
Krispy Kreme shot up over 49.7%, GoPro soared nearly 86%, and Beyond Meat climbed more than 10%.
It's giving major deja vu from earlier meme stock waves—think lots of hype and big moves thanks to online buzz.
Retail traders piled in hard
Retail traders piled in hard—Krispy Kreme saw call options trading explode to 71 times its usual volume, while GoPro hit its busiest day for options since 2021.
Krispy Kreme and Beyond Meat still have high short interest, which means some of these jumps might be short squeezes triggered by coordinated buying online.
Stocks like Campbell's and Kohl's also saw action this week
It's not just these three—stocks like Campbell's, Wendy's, and Kohl's also saw action this week.
The takeaway? Social media can still shake up the market fast, even if the companies themselves haven't changed much.