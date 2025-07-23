What's up with these meme stocks today? Business Jul 23, 2025

Stocks like Krispy Kreme, GoPro, and Beyond Meat just had a wild day after catching fire on social media.

Krispy Kreme shot up over 49.7%, GoPro soared nearly 86%, and Beyond Meat climbed more than 10%.

It's giving major deja vu from earlier meme stock waves—think lots of hype and big moves thanks to online buzz.