Gold in India rebounds over ₹8,300 in 2 days
Gold in India was on track to snap a two-week losing streak, bouncing back by over ₹8,300 in two days.
On Friday, gold futures on MCX climbed nearly ₹4,000 per 10gm to reach ₹126,251.
This comeback was helped by tech and AI stocks settling down, which eased liquidity-driven pressure on precious metals and supported a rebound in gold prices.
Silver futures jump ₹9,000/kg to ₹154,804
Silver wasn't left behind: its futures jumped ₹9,000 per kilogram to hit ₹154,804.
The surge in both metals comes as investor confidence picks up and strong buying from India and China pushes demand higher.
A weaker US dollar also made gold more attractive globally, giving prices an extra lift.