Gold price may hit $4,800 by 2026—Morgan Stanley
Business
Gold could climb to $4,800 per ounce by late 2026, according to Morgan Stanley.
Why does this matter?
Gold is having a moment thanks to global debt worries and central banks snapping it up.
Production costs in North America are keeping prices from dropping much lower, while silver staying above $80 makes precious metals more attractive for anyone looking to diversify.
Add in shaky geopolitics and a weaker US dollar, and gold is looking like a safe bet for now—even if things get bumpy along the way.