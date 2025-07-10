Gold prices rise amid intensifying trade war Business Jul 10, 2025

Gold just got a little pricier, rising 0.3% to $3,322.46 per ounce on Thursday.

The jump comes as the US ramps up trade disputes—think new tariffs on copper and Brazilian goods—while the dollar loses strength and bond yields drop.

All this is making gold even more attractive as a safe place to park your money when things feel shaky.