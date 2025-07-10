Gold prices rise amid intensifying trade war
Gold just got a little pricier, rising 0.3% to $3,322.46 per ounce on Thursday.
The jump comes as the US ramps up trade disputes—think new tariffs on copper and Brazilian goods—while the dollar loses strength and bond yields drop.
All this is making gold even more attractive as a safe place to park your money when things feel shaky.
Why gold matters now
When global politics get messy and the economy looks uncertain, gold tends to shine because people trust it to hold value.
Right now, with ongoing trade wars and a weaker dollar, gold is back in the spotlight for anyone looking to protect their savings from inflation or market swings.
US trade policy drives gold prices
Recent US trade policy changes are at the core of this surge. Tariffs introduced by President Trump have raised tensions worldwide, especially with China and Europe still in talks.
Add in falling bond yields and a sliding dollar, and it's clear why gold is having a moment as investors look for stability.