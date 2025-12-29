Gold prices stay strong above $4,516 as global tensions rise

Whenever the world feels uncertain—like with the current Israel-Iran and US-Venezuela tensions—people turn to gold for safety. Even though the US economy grew in Q3, shaky consumer confidence and slow manufacturing have contributed to increased market bets on two Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026.

Where could gold go next?

Gold's been on a tear: it jumped 72% year-on-year to $4,550 this December. Experts now expect it could reach $5,000 by late 2026.

For anyone eyeing jewelry or worried about rupee value (now at ₹89.69 per dollar), these price moves matter more than ever.