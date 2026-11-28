Gold rises 2.1% to $3,639.61 per ounce, weekly gain possible
Gold prices made a comeback on Friday, jumping 2.1% to $3,639.61 per ounce, even as the US dollar stayed strong and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose and was off its recent lows, making gold pricier for buyers outside the US.
This uptick could mark gold's first weekly gain in three weeks, showing some resilience despite tough market conditions.
Gold fell after US inflation data
On Wednesday, gold had actually dropped to its lowest since August 2025 after strong US inflation data raised expectations of more interest rate hikes.
Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital, noted that unless there's a shift in monetary policy or dollar trends, any rally might just lead to quick profit-taking.
Still, solid demand from Asia (especially India and China) helped keep local premiums up.
Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw gains as investors watched how the Federal Reserve's next moves could shake up precious metals even further.