On Wednesday, gold had actually dropped to its lowest since August 2025 after strong US inflation data raised expectations of more interest rate hikes.

Zain Vawda, market analyst at Audacity Capital, noted that unless there's a shift in monetary policy or dollar trends, any rally might just lead to quick profit-taking.

Still, solid demand from Asia (especially India and China) helped keep local premiums up.

Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw gains as investors watched how the Federal Reserve's next moves could shake up precious metals even further.