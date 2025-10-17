Next Article
Gold, silver hit multi-decade highs: What's driving the surge
Business
Gold and silver just smashed multi-decade records—gold soared past $4,379 an ounce, and silver hit $54.38—as investors look for safer places to park their money during uncertain times.
Investors are flocking to these metals
When the economy feels shaky, like now with US credit risks and rising US-China tensions, people often turn to gold and silver because they tend to hold value better than cash.
With talk of possible Federal Reserve rate cuts, these metals are getting even more attention.
Silver's rise also linked to supply issues
Silver's jump isn't just about safe-haven demand—it's also being driven by a supply crunch between major exchanges.
Platinum and palladium are seeing gains too, showing that precious metals are having a big moment in 2025.