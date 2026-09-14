Goldman Sachs: AI demand outpaces supply, $760B expected by 2026
Goldman Sachs says the global AI industry is having a tough time keeping up with how fast demand is growing.
Its new report points out that AI has huge potential everywhere, but meeting that potential means spending big, and global tech giants are expected to pour over $760 billion into AI infrastructure by 2026.
Google's $920 million monthly SpaceX GPU deal
Big players like Google are making massive moves, like its $920 million-a-month deal with SpaceX for access to 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs.
Investments are also coming in from places like the Middle East and Asia, helping build stronger local supply chains.
Plus, as energy grids struggle to keep up, fully islanded data centers (which run independently of main power grids) are popping up more often, offering a creative workaround for powering all this new tech.