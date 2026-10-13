Goldman Sachs donates $450 million to charity from clients' SpaceX windfall
Goldman Sachs just announced it's donating $450 million to charity, all thanks to a cut of its clients' one-time windfall on SpaceX's record public offering.
The news came out in its latest earnings report, and while it did lower its earnings per share by about $1, the wealthy clients' bets on SpaceX paid off in a different way: by funding this huge charitable move.
Goldman ties $4T wealth to donations
CEO David Solomon had hinted in September that turning surprise profits into donations was a smart tax move.
This donation is part of Goldman's broader game plan: use its massive wealth management arm (over $4 trillion) to get clients into rare pre-IPO deals like SpaceX, then channel some of those wins into causes that matter.
It's Goldman's way of mixing financial savvy with real-world impact.