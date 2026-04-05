Goldman Sachs forecasts 49% semiconductor revenue growth driven by AI

AI prompts layoffs and job gains

While there's been some worry about AI replacing jobs, the impact so far has been pretty balanced. Only around 4,600 employees were affected by corporate layoffs attributed to AI in February 2026.

On the flip side, sectors supporting AI, like construction for new data centers, have added more than 200,000 jobs since 2022.

Plus, in the US alone, all this investment has pumped an extra $325 billion into the economy since 2022.