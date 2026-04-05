Goldman Sachs forecasts 49% semiconductor revenue growth driven by AI
AI is giving the semiconductor industry a serious boost. According to Goldman Sachs, semiconductor revenue is set to grow 49% from current levels by the end of 2026, and revenue from AI-focused hardware could rise to over $700 billion by 2026Q4.
The big reason? More businesses are turning to AI, which means a huge need for chips and digital infrastructure to keep things running.
AI prompts layoffs and job gains
While there's been some worry about AI replacing jobs, the impact so far has been pretty balanced. Only around 4,600 employees were affected by corporate layoffs attributed to AI in February 2026.
On the flip side, sectors supporting AI, like construction for new data centers, have added more than 200,000 jobs since 2022.
Plus, in the US alone, all this investment has pumped an extra $325 billion into the economy since 2022.