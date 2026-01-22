Gold has already risen 11% so far in 2026

Goldman Sachs predicts gold at $5,400 by 2026 end

By Mudit Dube 01:34 pm Jan 22, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

Goldman Sachs has raised its end-2026 gold price forecast to $5,400 per ounce from the previous estimate of $4,900/oz. The investment bank cites strong demand from private investors and emerging market central banks diversifying their holdings as key factors behind this revision. The move comes amid a strong rally for gold, which has risen over 11% so far in 2026 after an impressive 64% surge last year.