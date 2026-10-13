Goldman Sachs Q3 2026 profit rises 29% on equities surge
Business
Goldman Sachs just posted a 29% profit boost for the third quarter of 2026, mainly thanks to its equities (stocks) team crushing it.
The bank pulled in $5.29 billion this quarter, way up from $4.10 billion last year, with equities revenue soaring 72% to $6.44 billion.
Volatile markets, driven by the Middle East conflict and changing US interest rates, played a big part in this surge.
Goldman Sachs revenue hits $18.68 billion
It wasn't just stocks: investment banking fees climbed 21%, hitting $3.22 billion, while advisory revenues rose 18%.
Asset and wealth management also grew by 14%, helping total revenue reach $18.68 billion, a solid 23% jump overall, even though M&A activity dipped.
For Goldman, diversifying is clearly paying off right now.