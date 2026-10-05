Goldman Sachs: US data centers power AI despite community concerns
Goldman Sachs says US data centers are still booming, even with political pushback and community concerns.
These massive server hubs provide the computing power to train and run AI models, but some locals worry about their impact on neighborhoods and electricity use.
Goldman projects US 64GW by 2026
Goldman now expects US data center capacity to hit 64 GW by 2026 (up by 5 GW), with a big jump in power demand.
But not everyone's on board: only about one-third of Americans support how fast these centers are popping up, and just 14% back a data center being built in their community to support artificial intelligence projects for technology firms such as Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Elon Musk's xAI.
This mixed feeling could make things tricky for Republicans in the US midterm elections on November 3.