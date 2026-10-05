Goldman Sachs: US data centers power AI despite community concerns

Goldman now expects US data center capacity to hit 64 GW by 2026 (up by 5 GW), with a big jump in power demand.

But not everyone's on board: only about one-third of Americans support how fast these centers are popping up, and just 14% back a data center being built in their community to support artificial intelligence projects for technology firms such as Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Elon Musk's xAI.

This mixed feeling could make things tricky for Republicans in the US midterm elections on November 3.