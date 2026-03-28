Google nears $5B+ deal to finance Anthropic's 500MW data center

Google is close to a multi-billion dollar deal to finance a data center leased by Anthropic in Texas. The Financial Times reported that the tech giant may finalize its support for the project within weeks. This could include construction loans for Nexus Data Centers, the site's operator, with total financing possibly exceeding $5 billion.

Cost reduction Banks compete to finance first phase The consortium of banks is vying to finance the first phase of this project by mid-year. However, Google's parent company Alphabet's backing should help the project secure financing at a lower cost, thanks to the tech giant's strong credit rating. This could make a huge difference in the overall financial strategy for this massive data center initiative.

Project details Google Anthropic campus to deliver 500MW The 2,800-acre data center campus is part of Google's partnership with Anthropic. The lease for this ambitious project was signed earlier this month and construction has already begun at the Texas site. It has received early-stage debt from asset manager Eagle Point. The facility is expected to deliver around 500 megawatts of capacity by early 2026, with plans to expand it to about 7.7 gigawatts in the future.

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