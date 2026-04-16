Google backed venture raises $5.7B to fund Indiana AI centers
Business
Google-backed joint venture is raising $5.7 billion through a record-setting junk bond sale to supercharge its AI infrastructure.
The money will fund two new data centers in Indiana, aiming to keep up with the huge demand for AI and cloud computing power.
Bond sale tests data center demand
This is the largest US dollar junk bond to test investor demand for data-center debt, with Morgan Stanley running the show.
The new facilities will be leased to Fluidstack, a cloud-computer startup, helping tackle shortages of data centers and GPU chips that are slowing down AI progress.
Fluidstack has also landed a massive $50 billion deal with Anthropic, showing just how fast the need for reliable tech infrastructure is growing as AI keeps expanding.