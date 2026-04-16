Google backed venture raises $5.7B to fund Indiana AI centers

Bond sale tests data center demand

This is the largest US dollar junk bond to test investor demand for data-center debt, with Morgan Stanley running the show.

The new facilities will be leased to Fluidstack, a cloud-computer startup, helping tackle shortages of data centers and GPU chips that are slowing down AI progress.

Fluidstack has also landed a massive $50 billion deal with Anthropic, showing just how fast the need for reliable tech infrastructure is growing as AI keeps expanding.