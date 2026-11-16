Google begins construction on 'Project Cannoli' data center in Michigan
Google has kicked off construction on a huge new data center in Van Buren Township, Michigan, even though plenty of residents aren't happy about it.
The project, called "Project Cannoli," will cover 282 acres and could use a ton of resources, including up to 3.6 million gallons of water daily and around 1 gigawatt of power when it becomes fully functional.
Despite local pushback over noise and environmental worries, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission approved the plan in October 2026.
Residents voice concerns, Google offers $15.4 million
Some locals are worried about environmental impact, noise, and how much water the site will use. One resident said the disruption has already been tough to handle.
There's even been talk of recalling township officials over how this was handled.
On the flip side, Google is promising $15.4 million for local infrastructure and at least 51 full-time jobs after getting a $125 million tax break.
Supporters say it could bring $2 billion in contracts to local businesses and make Google the area's biggest taxpayer.