Google begins construction on 'Project Cannoli' data center in Michigan

Google has kicked off construction on a huge new data center in Van Buren Township, Michigan, even though plenty of residents aren't happy about it.

The project, called "Project Cannoli," will cover 282 acres and could use a ton of resources, including up to 3.6 million gallons of water daily and around 1 gigawatt of power when it becomes fully functional.

Despite local pushback over noise and environmental worries, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission approved the plan in October 2026.