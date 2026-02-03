Google Cloud and Liberty Global join forces for AI revolution
Google Cloud and Liberty Global agreed a five-year partnership to level up Liberty's European networks using Gemini AI and cloud tools.
This means smarter search and content discovery on Horizon TV, plus automated customer service—all aiming for better reliability, security, and smoother operations across 80 million connections.
Google Pixel devices will be available at Liberty's retail partners
If you're in Europe, expect to see more Google Pixel phones, watches, and smart-home devices at stores run by Virgin Media O2 (UK), Telenet (Belgium), VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands), and Sunrise (Switzerland).
The deal also brings small businesses new cloud services, cybersecurity options, and AI tools—while promising to keep your data privacy in check.
Liberty Global's CEO calls the partnership a 'significant milestone'
Liberty Global's CEO Mike Fries said, "Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone for Liberty Global."
There's even talk of sharing extra data-center space through AtlasEdge to make things run even smoother.