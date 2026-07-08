Google Cloud announces hosting newest AI models in India
Business
Google Cloud just announced it will start hosting its newest AI models right here in India.
The goal? Make sure Indian users and companies get faster, more secure access to advanced AI tools while keeping up with local data rules.
CEO Thomas Kurian shared the news during his visit, also mentioning plans for a new engineering hub in the country.
Google Cloud seeks AI server manufacturing
Kurian is not stopping at software. He is meeting with partners about manufacturing AI servers in India too.
By investing in both powerful AI and hardware locally, Google Cloud hopes to better serve the growing demand across India and Asia, all while following local regulations.