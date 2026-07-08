Google Cloud announces multi-year AI-ready data center build in India
Google Cloud just announced a big, multi-year push to build more AI-ready data centers across India.
This follows its massive $15 billion facility in Visakhapatnam last year, and really shows how much India matters to Google as its biggest cloud market in Asia.
The demand for smarter tech and AI tools is only getting stronger here.
Major firms adopt Gemini Enterprise
Major players like HDFC Bank, Manipal Hospitals, and Cred are already using Google's Gemini Enterprise platform for things like fraud detection and handling patient data.
Even smaller businesses are starting to catch on, which is speeding up India's shift to the cloud.
Globally, Google Cloud brings in $46 billion a year and holds about 14% of the market, though convincing companies to switch from other providers could still be tricky.