Google Cloud announces multi-year AI-ready data center build in India

Major firms adopt Gemini Enterprise

Major players like HDFC Bank, Manipal Hospitals, and Cred are already using Google's Gemini Enterprise platform for things like fraud detection and handling patient data.

Even smaller businesses are starting to catch on, which is speeding up India's shift to the cloud.

Globally, Google Cloud brings in $46 billion a year and holds about 14% of the market, though convincing companies to switch from other providers could still be tricky.