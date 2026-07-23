Google Cloud posts 82% revenue jump to $24.8 billion
Google Cloud just pulled off an 82% revenue jump, hitting $24.8 billion in the quarter ended June 2026, way above what analysts expected.
The surge comes as more companies race to get their hands on AI-powered cloud services, with big deals like one with Anthropic helping fuel the growth.
Google Cloud locks in 3rd spot
This huge boost has locked in Google Cloud's spot as the third-biggest player in the cloud game, right behind Amazon and Microsoft.
Even though Alphabet (Google's parent company) is pouring money into new AI tech and data centers, a delay in launching its Gemini 3.5 Pro AI model slowed things a bit for enterprise customers.
On the bright side, Alphabet's search business is thriving thanks to new AI features, helping push its shares rising nearly 11% this year despite tough competition.