Meet Amit Kumar, interim India head of Google Cloud
What's the story
Google Cloud has appointed Amit Kumar as the interim head of its India operations. The move comes as part of a major leadership transition in a key market for the tech giant. He will take over from Sashikumar Sreedharan, who is leaving after three years with the company to pursue other opportunities.
Career trajectory
Kumar has been with Google Cloud for over 5 years
Kumar has been with Google Cloud for over five years, having joined as a sales director in March 2021.
He has been serving as the managing director of its digital native business for nearly a year now.
In his current role, Kumar is overseeing the company's engagement with India's rapidly growing ecosystem of digital-native businesses and start-ups.
Business expansion
Google Cloud's growth in India
Google currently has two cloud regions in India, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The company said that its cloud business has grown significantly in India, especially over the last year. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of its AI models and fully integrated AI platform.
Investment plans
Google's AI hub project in Visakhapatnam
In October 2025, Google announced plans to invest $15 billion over five years to build a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The facility will combine AI infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy capacity, and a new subsea gateway. It will be the first gigawatt-scale data center campus in India.
The company broke ground on this project in April 2026.