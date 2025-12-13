Google hit with $129 million asset freeze in France after Russian court battle

Russian courts say Google took out €112 million in dividends right before its Russian arm went bust—leaving creditors shortchanged. The Paris court is now deciding whether to enforce those Russian rulings. If Google loses its appeal, the seized money will go to pay off Russian creditors. Similar moves against Google are happening in Spain, Turkey, and South Africa.

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about Google—Russia has taken legal steps abroad in the context of the EU freezing billions from Russia's central bank, and this case reflects growing tensions over assets between Russia and the West.

So, this case is part of a bigger tug-of-war over money and power between Russia and the West.

If you're interested in how global politics can hit even tech giants where it hurts, this story is worth keeping an eye on.