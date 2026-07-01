Google ordered to pay $2B in Swedish antitrust case

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Case traces back to EU's 2017 decision

The litigation stems from a 2017 European Commission decision to fine Google €2.4 billion for illegally using its search dominance to favor its own shopping service. The EU ruling sparked a wave of follow-on suits, which were delayed as Google appealed the fine. Two years ago, the EU's top tribunal confirmed that the company had violated antitrust laws, eliminating the need for EU-based plaintiffs to prove this in court.