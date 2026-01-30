Google India FY25: Profits up 0.8%, revenue from operations down
Google India just posted its FY25 results: profits nudged up to ₹1,437 crore (a tiny 0.8% rise), but revenue from operations slipped by 3.2%.
The real twist? Even though gross ad sales jumped over 11%, the actual money Google India kept from ads dropped by 2%, thanks to higher payments to Google Asia Pacific for purchase of ad space.
Enterprise product sales saw a big boost
While ads struggled, Google's enterprise product sales saw a big boost—gross sales shot up over 32% and net revenue rose 20%.
Still, rising service costs and tighter margins meant the company had to work harder for every rupee earned in FY25.