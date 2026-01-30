Google India's ad revenue jumps, but profits stay flat
Business
Google India's ad business had a solid year, with gross ad revenue climbing 11% to ₹34,742 crore in FY25. But after bigger payouts to its Asia Pacific arm, net ad revenue actually dipped by 2%.
The company's enterprise sales soared by over 32%, even though operational revenue slipped a bit.
Total revenue nudged up 3%, and profits held steady.
Why does this matter?
With over a billion users, India is Google's biggest market—and it's central to the company's push into AI.
Even as some earnings plateaued, Google India keeps playing a huge role in shaping how tech grows here.
For anyone curious about where digital jobs and innovation are headed next, these numbers say a lot.